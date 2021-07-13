Ipswich Town have confirmed that Kayden Jackson, Myles Kenlock, Brett McGavin and Teddy Bishop will all be in the squad for tonight's pre-season friendly at Bury Town.

It is believed that the quartet are currently training with the club's under-23s, having been informed by manager Paul Cook that they are not part of his plans for the upcoming campaign and are free to find themselves new clubs.

However, they are now all set for run outs this evening at the Denny Bros Stadium in front of a restricted 650 sell out crowd.

Kayden Jackson is set to be part of the Ipswich squad at Bury tonight. Picture: Barry Goodwin

Bishop has been linked with the likes of MK Dons and Cambridge United in recent weeks, while McGavin will be well known to Bury fans, having previously had a loan spell with his hometown club.

Jackson was reportedly the subject of interest from Huddersfield Town, Birmingham City and AFC Bournemouth last summer, but no move materialised. As for academy product Kenlock, he has 12 months remaining on his deal at Portman Road.

The club have also revealed that 10 of their under-23s are unavailable for the match due to Covid-19 protocols.

One member of the squad has tested positive for the virus, which has forced nine others into self isolation for 10 days.

Ipswich started their pre-season campaign on Saturday with a 1-0 victory at National League outfit Dartford.

Meanwhile, as exclusively revealed by Suffolk News last week, tonight's hosts Bury could hand a debut to goalkeeper Sam Blair, who is joining the club on loan from Ipswich's main rivals Norwich City.

