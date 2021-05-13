This season's Suffolk FA county cup finals will not be held at Portman Road.

It had been hoped that with Covid-19 restrictions due to be lifted that the home of Ipswich Town would be able to host supporters for some of the showpiece fixtures.

However, with Ipswich's new owners keen to renovate the playing surface, the stadium is no longer available.

Portman Road is not available for county cup finals this year. Picture: Barry Goodwin

Richard Neal, chief executive of Suffolk FA, said: “On March 9, we announced our intention to complete the 2020/21 Suffolk County Cups which we had already begun, either by the end of the current season or the start of the next.

“Indeed, whilst we were not able to offer any promises over how many and which finals might be included, there was hope at that stage of playing some of the finals in front of spectators at Portman Road towards the end of May, depending on government guidance and a number of other factors falling into place.

“There have been a number of changes at Ipswich Town FC since those positive discussions were being held. A change of ownership has led to amendments to the Portman Road pitch renovation plans and therefore the stadium was not available to host any 2020/21 Suffolk County Cup finals; a great shame as having the opportunity to host even a limited number of finals as we have done in previous years would have offered a significant silver lining to a season of dark clouds.

AFC Sudbury Under-18s celebrate beating Walsham-le-Willows in a Portman Road final two years ago. Picture: Mecha Morton

“We are working on a schedule of concluding the county cup competitions but with finals being played at local grounds. Whilst I appreciate the chance of playing at Portman Road may have provided special motivation for players and club officials alike, the prospect of holding a county trophy aloft is still very close.”

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that six county cup semi-finals are to be held on the same day.

The last match-ups of the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup, the Total Football Suffolk Junior Cup and the Portable Space Suffolk Senior Reserve Cup will all take place on Saturday, May 22.

Details of the ties are as follows:

CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup

Bildeston Rangers v Ipswich Wanderers; Venue: Claydon FC (2.30pm)

Framlingham Town v Lakenheath; Venue: AFC Sudbury (3pm)

Total Football Suffolk Junior Cup

Stowupland Falcons v Sporting 87; Venue: Old Newton United FC (2.30pm)

Mutford & Wrentham v Brandon Town; Venue: Bacton United 89 FC (2.30pm)

Portable Space Suffolk Senior Reserve Cup

Framlingham Town Res v Beccles Town Res; Venue: Bungay Town FC (2.30pm)

Woodbridge Town Res v Trimley Red Devils Res; Venue: Needham Market FC 3G (3.30pm)

The date and venues for the McDonald’s Suffolk Primary Cup Semi-Finals will be announced following this weekend’s quarter-final ties.

Also, AFC Sudbury are to host both the Rushmere Golf Club Suffolk Sunday Cup final and the HomeStore Self Storage Suffolk Women’s Cup final on Sunday, May 30.

The Sunday Cup final will kick-off at 2pm, with the Women’s Cup Final following at 5pm.

The Portable Space Suffolk Senior Reserve Cup final will be played at Bungay Town FC on Saturday, May 29 (2.30pm).

Following the release of the Stage 3 Return to Football guidance on May 11, confirming spectators will be permitted to attend all matches, ticket details for all the above matches will be announced shortly.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news