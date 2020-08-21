Relegated Latics visit Portman Road to kick-off league quest

Town will open the 2020/21 League One campaign against Wigan on 12 September.

It will be a challenging first 90 minutes for Paul Lambert’s side, with the Latics just down from the Championship.

Wigan would have finished the 2019/20 season in mid-table after a string of impressive results late on but ended up in the bottom three after a 12 point deduction for going into administration.

itfc (40963903)

Blues’ first away game of the league campaign will be at Bristol Rovers on 19 September. Ironically the Pirates were to be hosts to Town on 14 March before the Covid-19 pandemic brought last term to an early end.

It will be the second meeting between the clubs in the first two weeks of the season following the Carabao Cup-tie which is likely to be played at Portman Road on 5 September.

New signing David Cornell’s former club, Northampton, are the visitors to Portman Road on Boxing Day, while Blues face the long trip to Fleetwood on 2 January.

Joey Barton’s side - beaten in the Play-Offs last season - provide the opposition for the last game of Town’s League One fixtures on 8 May.

For the full schedule of games, click here