Ipswich Town continued their build-up to the Sky Bet League One season with a good workout in a 3-0 behind-closed-doors defeat at Premier League Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon.

Paul Lambert fielded different teams in each half on Town's first visit to the highly-impressive Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The side put out for the opening 45 minutes found themselves 2-0 down after just 10 minutes with Ryan Sessegnon and Son Heung-Min providing neat finishes before the latter executed a deft chip to make it 3-0 just before the half-hour mark.

Gwion Edwards in action against Tottenham HotspurPicture: ITFC (41044280)

Trailing by three goals at the break, the changed side, captained by Luke Chambers, failed to create anything significant but also looked more solid in defence and restricted the Premier League side to fewer chances as the second half played out without any further goals.

Following the two victories (4-0 and 1-0) at lower-league Colchester United to open their pre-season campaign on Tuesday, there was a starting debut for former Northampton Town goalkeeper David Cornell.

Irish striker Aaron Drinan, who scored two goals at Colchester, led the line in a 4-3-3 formation for the visitors with new signing Stephen Ward coming out in the captain’s armband.

In what was Spurs' first pre-season friendly, Jose Mourinho named a starting side with plenty of experience, including seasoned internationals Hugo Lloris, Toby Alderweireld, Harry Winks, DeleAlli, Lucas Moura and Son.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert (right) and Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho patrol their dugouts in the pre-season friendlyPicture: ITFC (41044282)

England captain Harry Kane, self-isolating following a holiday in the Caribbean, was unable to be involved but there was a Tottenham debut for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, signed from Southampton.

With Ipswich starting to settle after a nervy start, it was a misplaced pass from Drinan which led to them falling behind in the sixth minute.

Alli’s great vision from the centre-circle sent Sessegnon in down the left and he cut inside before sending a low shot right-footed shot into the left-hand corner from the edge of the penalty box.

Within four minutes another poor pass saw Spurs double their advantage.

New goalkeeper Cornell saw his hurried pass from a Luke Woolfenden back-pass cut out by Hojbjerg with Alli, with his back to goal, laying off to Son to sweep home.

Ipswich continued to stick to a plan to pass out from the back but despite seeing some decent spells of the ball thereafter, failed to trouble Lloris, with the closest they came a Drinan header which was comfortably wide of the mark.

The pick of the goals came in the 29th minute when South Korean international Son timed his run to perfection to run on to Juan Foyth’s low threaded pass and chip expertly over Cornell for his second.

The North London side came close to extending their lead further with Moura shooting over the bar and Alli scuffing wide.

In the 37th minute good work down the right from Vincent-Young and Armando Dobra led to the latter putting in a dangerous low cross but Lloris was able to dive on it with no one to challenge him.

Son almost claimed his hat-trick before the break, getting a toe on Gedson Fernandes’ delicious cross ahead of Cornell, but watched it go over the bar while Hojberg's downward header from Son’s resultant corner was comfortably saved.

While Lambert completed changed his team at the break, Mourinho made three changes with former Town loannee Cameron Carter-Vickers coming on along with 18-year-old defender and new signing, former England number one Joe Hart.

In the 49th Jack Clarke got away down the right before seeing Tomas Holy block his low effort with his feet while Moura hit the side-netting after a strong run soon after.

Holy was comfortably behind Sessegnon's low shot just before former Bury Town loannee Brett McGavin was replaced by Jon Nolan in the 64th minute as the latter returned from a calf injury.

What proved to be the only shot Ipswich fashioned in the second half came in the 68th minute when Freddie Sears fired well over from a loose ball in the penalty area.

Tottenham's average age decreased as 16-year-olds Alfie Devine and Dane Scarlett replaced Winks and Moura with 21 minutes to go.

In the 80th minute there was almost a fourth for the hosts with Scarlett inches away from Clark's low cross with Donacien relieved to put out for a corner.

There were no further goalmouth action as the match finished with a goalless second half.

Ipswich return to Portman Road on Tuesday as they test themselves against another Premier League side in West Ham United.

Ipswich Town starting XI: Cornell, Ward (c), Woolfenden, Edwards, Skuse, Bishop, Judge, Nsiala, Vincent-Young, Drinan, Dobra.

Ipswich Town 2nd half: Holy, Ndaba, Chambers (c), Jackson, Donacien, Lankester, McGavin (Nolan 64'), Sears, Downes, Dozzell, Kenlock.