Adem Atay's Ipswich Town side won hearts on BT Sport tonight with a spirited and brave display performance that pushed Liverpool all the way in their FA Youth Cup semi-final.

But after Edwin Agbaje's first-half stoppage-time header had put them ahead at Portman Road, Liverpool completed a comeback to claim a final spot inside the last 10 minutes.

Substitute Melkamu Frauendorf's 81st minute shot ultimately proved to be the match winner after Mateusz Musialowski's deflected 63rd minute had levelled the tie at 1-1.

Ipswich Town's Gerard Buabo battles for the ball Picture: Barry Goodwin

On the balance of chances it was a deserved passage through to the showpiece for the Merseyside outfit but Town's young guns will have earned plenty of admirers on their first live television outing.

Liverpool will now play Aston Villa or West Bromich Albion away in the final while watching Town boss Paul Cook will have seen the club's academy has plenty of talent to boost his first team options.

The young Blues made one enforced changed from their thrilling 3-2 extra-time quarter-final victory against Sheffield United. Lewis Ridd, who had replaced Antoni Bort after the goalkeeper was stretched off early on in the last eight tie at Portman Road less than a fortnight ago, started with the latter not fit enough for the bench.

Marc Bridge-Wilkinson went with an unchanged Liverpool side from the team who had seen off Arsenal 3-1 in their quarter-final at Anfield.

It was the Category 2 hosts who enjoyed a dominant opening 10 minutes with a Liam Gibbs cross not far off picking out Gerard Buabo while Harvey Davies was soon having to fist away the Bury St Edmunds-based midfielder's corner.

Liverpool began to get into their stride though but were restricted mainly to efforts from outside the penalty area, with Ridd initially spilling Dom Corness' sighter before pushing Mateusz Musialowski's fizzing shot round his right-hand post.

Town were giving the Reds no time on the ball and began to trouble them up the other end again with Nico Valentine unable to connect when a loose ball sat up invitingly for him inside the 18-yard box in the 32nd minute.

Gibbs got on shot on target from outside the area but put his effort straight at Davies.

Five minutes before the end of the half Ridd produced a good diving save to his right to deny Musialowski after the Pole fashioned some room in the box.

But Ipswich took the lead with the last kick of the half, two minutes into added time. The Blues worked the ball out wide to the left flank where Gibbs stood an excellent cross up to pick out Agbaje whose downward header from eight yards out was fumbled in by Davies.

Liam Gibbs runs over to goalscorer Edwin Agbaje Picture: Barry Goodwin

It seemed a just reward for Ipswich at the end of a half which had seen them work so hard to contain their illustrious neighbours as well as attempt to stretch them defensively.

Liverpool fired a few warning shots early in the second half with Max Waltman and Conor Bradley both putting over the crossbar when well placed, the former having been put in behind the defence.

Ipswich Town's Elkan Baggott defends a cross Picture: Barry Goodwin

A rare Ipswich break out of their half saw Valentine fire well over when he should have at least hit target after Humphreys' cross found him free in the area.

Liverpool's pressure paid off in the 63rd minute when a deep free kick was not properly cleared and Musialowski's low shot caught out Ridd after deflecting off Cameron Stewart.

Atay's side responded well, forcing the Reds back but without being able to fashion another clear chance to retake the lead.

A substitution for the visitors quickly paid off to put them ahead in the 81st minute. After carrying the ball into the area Melkamu Frauendorf, who had just replaced the lively Musialowski, bent a shot loose ball round Elkan Baggott after the ball had broke loose with Ridd's hand unable to keep it out.

Albie Armin gets above his marker to win a header Picture: Barry Goodwin

After Woltman dragged a shot well wide the Reds came close to extending their lead through Germany Under-17 international Frauendorf but Ridd kept his effort out this time before skipper Frazer Alexander blasted clear.

Four minutes of stoppage-time saw the Blues unable to create another chance to save themselves exiting the competition on a night where they certainly did the club and its supporters proud.

Ipswich: Ridd, Agbaje, Alexander (c), Stewart, Baggott, Armin, Valentine, Cutbush (Bello 64'), Buabo, Gibbs, Humphreys. Unused subs: Catley, Bradshaw, Nwabueze, Chirewa, Boatswan, Manly.

Liverpool: Davies, Bradley, Norris, Quansah (c), Koumetio, Stephenson, Corness, Morton, Woltman, Balagizi, Musialowski (Frauendorf 79/). Unused subs: Mrozek, Wilson, Chambers, Mabaya, Bajcetic.

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: Liam Gibbs. Pulled the strings for the Blues with his vision and creativity. Also a mention for right wing-back Edwin Agbaje running himself into the ground and Lewis Ridd who made a number of good saves.

