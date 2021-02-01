Ipswich Town midfielder Brett McGavin has completed a loan move to Ayr United.

Speculation this afternoon revealed that the 21-year-old was close to linking up with the Scottish Championship side, where he had previously been on trial.

And now the deal has been confirmed, with the Bury St Edmunds-raised player joining Ipswich team-mate Corrie Ndaba at Somerset Park until the end of the season.

Brett McGavin has left Ipswich Town on loan. Picture: Ross Halls

Ayr manager Mark Kerr told the club's website: "Brett is someone we know well having had him here on trial before.

"As soon as we realised there might be a way we could get a deal done we stepped things up and are delighted to get it over the line.

"He has a really good range of passing and is very comfortable on the ball. He has good awareness and is very much the right type that we are looking for.

The midfielder had a previous loan spell at his hometown club Bury Town. Picture: Richard Marsham

"He has been in and around the Ipswich first team all season and will be an excellent addition to our squad.”

Subject to international clearance, McGavin could make his Ayr debut during Friday's home clash against Hearts, which is being screened live on BBC Scotland.

Read more: All the latest Ipswich Town FC news