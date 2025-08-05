Suffolk experienced “a tough day against two very strong white-ball sides” as they bowed out of this year’s NCCA T20 competition at the Super 12s stage.

An understrength side acquitted themselves well, but were beaten by 45 runs by hosts Berkshire before losing to Dorset by five wickets at Wargrave CC on Sunday.

Ollie Burle, who top-scored for Suffolk versus Dorset and made 65 runs across the two matches without being dismissed. Picture: Nick Garnham

Suffolk captain Josh Cantrell said: “It was a tough day against two very strong white-ball sides.

“Our young side gained great experience that we will look to take into next season’s white-ball competitions.”

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Johnny Connell and Dan Lincoln got Berkshire off to a flying start in a match reduced to 17 overs-a-side due to rain.

Connell smashed 90 off 44 deliveries before he was second man out with the score on 119 off 11.4 overs. Lincoln ended undefeated on 51 off 31 as Berkshire posted 169-4.

Suffolk were up with the run-rate as they reached 70-1 in the opening 7.3 overs but then lost three wickets while four runs were added to slump to 74-4.

Opener Alex Maynard’s 50 off 35 was the highlight of Suffolk’s reply, before he was sixth out with the total on 99 in the 14th over and debutant Ben Whittaker was then stumped first ball.

Suffolk closed on 124-8, with Ollie Burle unbeaten on 21 off 17 balls.

Burle, with 44 not out from 41, then top-scored in Suffolk’s second match, after arriving at the crease with Suffolk 40-4 off 6.3 overs versus Dorset.

Together with Kieran Pell (36 off 41) the pair put on 80 for the fifth wicket in 11.4 overs as Suffolk recovered to 131-7 in their 20 overs.

Although Whittaker, who returned figures of 4-1-25-2, removed Luke Webb for four in the third over, Will Tripcony (37) and Joe Eckland (33) added 39 in the next four overs.

Dorset were always in control during their run chase and eased to victory with five wickets and 11 balls to spare.

Dorset defeated Berkshire by 60 runs to advance to finals day at Wormsley CC on August 24, where they will be joined by the other group winners, Norfolk, Northumberland and Oxfordshire.

Suffolk return to three-day action on Sunday when they face Staffordshire in Eastern Division One of the NCCA Cluberly Championship at Copdock & Old Ipswichian CC, start 11am.