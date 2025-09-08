Two Suffolk cricketers have been selected for an MCC tour to Zimbabwe.

All-rounder Darren Ironside and opening bowler Matt Wareing, who both represent Suffolk in the NCCA competitions, will be among a 14-strong squad chosen for the tour between October 1-16.

The tour party features a mixture of first-class and National Counties players, including Norfolk skipper Sam Arthurton, who plays his club cricket for Copdock & Old Ipswichian CC, as well as club cricketers.

Matt Wareing (left) and Darren Ironside (right), who are off to Zimbabwe with the MCC. Picture: Nick Garnham

Former Essex bowlers Ben Allison, who is now with Worcestershire, and Leicestershire’s Chris Wright are also in the squad along with Essex wicket-keeper Simon Fernandes.

The MCC will play one three-day fixture, one 50-over match and five T20 games, with the itinerary expected to feature games at the Test match grounds in both Bulawayo and Harare.

Ironside, who made his Suffolk debut in 2017 and plays for Mildenhall, is in his fifth year as a member of the MCC, but this will be his first tour.

The 30-year-old said: “It has always been something on my bucket list, but I have never been able to work it around my schedule playing here and in Australia during the winter.

“It is something which is very exciting, and I am really looking forward to it.”

It will be a second MCC tour for Wareing, who has previously played for Hadleigh, Copdock & OIs and Sudbury and is now with Witham.

Matt, who has been an MCC member for three years, went on a six-day tour to Amsterdam last year, which involved two one-day matches and two T20s.

“I was very flattered to be asked to go and am really excited about visiting Zimbabwe,” he said.

The 31-year-old, who made his Suffolk debut in 2015, has this season played at Lord’s for the MCC in a T20 match versus Hong Kong, taking 2-30 in four overs in a 26-run win.

Wareing, who was playing in front of seven family members and friends, said: “It was a fantastic experience.

“We played on the same strip as was used for the Test match versus India which had ended the previous day.

“Hearing the bell ring and then walking through the Long Room past the MCC members and out onto the pitch made my spine tingle.”