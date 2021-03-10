Suffolk FA have stated their ambition to complete the 2020/21 county cup competitions – and they are also not ruling out the possibility of finals being played in front of supporters at Portman Road.

County cup competitions manager Adrian Moye has contacted the clubs remaining in competitions to update them on the situation ahead of football returning.

He said: “I can confirm that it is the ambition of Suffolk FA to complete the 2020-21 Suffolk county cup competitions we have already started, or at least progress to a stage where they can be concluded at the start of 2021/22 like they were this season.

Portman Road may host county cup finals in May.

“It is hoped that county cups can recommence from the week beginning Monday, April 12, 2021. However, a number of factors remain to be confirmed which will influence our ability to progress with each respective competition.”

He said these include the impending return-to-football guidance, permitted spectator and hospitality provision, and dovetailing fixtures with the resumption of any league campaigns.

He added: “Indeed, with tentative discussions with Ipswich Town FC having begun, there is a chance that some finals could even be hosted in front of spectators at Portman Road towards the end of May.

“This is still subject to further work and discussion and we could not guarantee how many and which finals would be included until a much later stage.”

He added that because of ongoing concerns, Suffolk FA appreciate that there may be teams who do not wish to resume the 2020/21 season.

“Suffolk FA will respect any team who does not wish to participate in the remaining rounds of a county Cup and will not issue sanctions for withdrawal from competitions,” he said.

“I ask any team who will not be resuming this season, and therefore requests to withdraw from a county cup competition, to please let me know by March 29th.

“Similarly, the availability of home pitch facilities for the remainder of the 2020/21 season may not be guaranteed. If you would like to continue to participate in 2020/21 county cup competitions but have issues regarding your home pitch availability, please let me know by March 29.

“In such cases we will do everything possible to either reverse the fixture (preferred option) or play on a neutral venue should both teams have home pitch availability concerns.”

Meanwhile, earlier today Stowmarket Town announced their decision to withdraw from this season's Buildbase FA Vase.

