Suffolk’s attempt to reach the NCCA T20 Finals Day for the first time has been hit by unavailability.

An understrength squad will take part in the Super 12s at Wargrave CC on Sunday when Suffolk will face hosts Berkshire and Dorset.

Suffolk will be without Adam Jones, Dan Shanks, Alex Cruickshank and Tom Harper, who are all unavailable, as well as the injured Darren Ironside.

Sudbury’s Matt Clark, who will make his competitive debut for Suffolk in Sunday’s NCCA T20 Super 12s. Picture: Nick Garnham

Jack Beaumont, who has yet to feature in this season’s T20, is included in the squad along with Ollie Burle, who has been limited to just one appearance.

Freddie Cloud and Jack Auld, who became Suffolk’s youngest debutant since the Second World War when playing in the Group 2 game versus Cambridgeshire at Ipswich School, have also come into the squad.

They are joined by Matt Clark, who featured in the 50-over pre-season friendly versus Bedfordshire but has yet to play a competitive match, and all-rounder Ben Whittaker of Bury St Edmunds.

Both Clark and Whittaker – along with Auld, Bevan and Cloud – have come through the Suffolk pathway in recent seasons.

The loss of Jones, who was the leading run-scorer in Group 2, and Shanks, who was the most economical bowler, will be a big blow to Suffolk.

Suffolk head coach Adam Mansfield said: “I think with the amount of cricket in the calendar there is going to be a Sunday when players are unavailable and unfortunately several of our players have picked the same Sunday.

“We have had one weekend off in the last ten and just two weekends since the end of April when we have not had a game.

“We will be the underdogs, but it is a good opportunity for those players who are stepping up to show what they can do at this level.”

Berkshire will face Dorset – this season’s NCCA Trophy winners – in the opening match, before Suffolk face the losers in match two. They will then face the winners of the opening game in the final match.

The winners will progress to Finals Day at Wormsley on Sunday, August 24 along with the three other group winners.

Suffolk squad: Jacob Marston, Alex Maynard (wkt), Jack Beaumont, Ollie Burle, Kieran Pell, Josh Cantrell (capt), Henry Bevan, Ben Whittaker, Jack Auld, Freddie Cloud, Arafat Bhuiyan, Matt Clark.