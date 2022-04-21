Six players have been added to the Suffolk squad – with three dropping out – for the visit of Lincolnshire to Ipswich School on Sunday (11am).

Sudbury duo Darren Batch and Ben Reece have been left out while Freddie Heldreich is unavailable from the side that lost both matches to Cambridgeshire at Wisbech CC last weekend.

In come Josh Rymell, Alex Oxley, Ben Parker, Matt Allen and Matt Wareing, while Arthur Summers is added to the squad for the first time.

Matt Allen pictured during his impressive debut for Suffolk against Essex 2nd XI at Chelmsford last season. Picture: Nick Garnham

Ipswich-born batsman Rymell, who attended Ipswich School, will only play in the first match due to his workload with Essex.

He will be replaced by Mildenhall all-rounder Matt Allen, who impressed on debut in a 50-over friendly against Essex II XI last season, in the second.

Oxley was a late withdrawal due to a knee injury last Sunday while Parker was on holiday and Wareing was left out.

Worlington youngster Arthur Summers has been selected for the first time. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Suffolk T20 coach Adam Mansfield said: “We welcome back Josh Rymell, Alex Oxley, Ben Parker, Matt Allen and Matt Wareing. These guys come back in after injury or other commitments.

“We also welcome Arthur Summers into the squad for the first time. He is a Suffolk young cricketer who currently plays at Worlington CC. He has been on the Elite Player Pathway (EPP) Programme this winter and we want to give him some experience around the squad.”

“It means a few players miss out and these guys have been spoken to individually. Freddie Heldreich is unavailable due to university commitments, which is a real shame as he was brilliant with the ball on Sunday.”

Suffolk lost by seven wickets and then 26 runs in their opening Group 3 games last Sunday and Mansfield said: “At times on Sunday we played some good stuff but just couldn’t string it all together.

“We have spoken about a few things we got wrong and hopefully we can put them right on Sunday at Ipswich School.

“We’re a new, young group and we’ve got to learn quickly. I fully believe the boys have the ability to prove a few people wrong on Sunday.

“It’s going to be difficult to qualify now but until it’s not possible and we’ve got to believe we can make it through.”

Lincolnshire lost to Hertfordshire by 28 runs in their first match on Sunday before winning the second by 42 runs.

Suffolk squad: Ben Claydon, Jack Beaumont, Alex Oxley, Josh Rymell, Matt Allen, Josh Cantrell, Darren Ironside, Ben Parker, Tom Rash (capt), Jacob Marston (wkt), Tristan Blackledge, Matt Wareing, Max Dias, Arthur Summers.