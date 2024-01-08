Ipswich Town have been drawn at home to Maidstone United in the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The Tractor Boys will face the Vanarama National League South outfit on the weekend of January 27.

The Blues were scheduled to be playing at home to Rotherham United on that weekend so, subsequently, the clash against the Millers at Portman Road has been moved to Tuesday February 20 (7.45pm).

Maidstone are the lowest-ranked side left in the competition after they progressed to the fourth round for the first time since their reformation in 1992.

Portman Road stadium.Ipswich Town FC, Portman Road, Ipswich.

Kieran McKenna’s side booked their place in round four of the world’s oldest and most historic cup competition on Saturday courtesy of a 3-1 win away at Sky Bet League Two outfit AFC Wimbledon.

An own-goal from the hosts broke the deadlock before AFC Wimbledon equalised from the spot, after a Jack Taylor handball in the box.

Axel Tuanzebe then headed in his first senior goal to put Town ahead before the hosts were reduced to 10 men, when Harry Pell was shown a second yellow card.

Taylor then tapped in from close range, in the last minute of normal time, to seal the Blues’ place in the fourth round.