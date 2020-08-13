Town will take on Colchester in two 75 minute games behind closed doors on Tuesday, August 18, as part of the build-up to the new season.

The matches will kick-off at 6pm and 8pm at the JobServe Community Stadium in what has become a regular pre-season meeting between the clubs.

Supporters are reminded that the game is not open to the public but Colchester are providing a streaming service for fans of both clubs to watch the matches.

The video footage will be provided by Colchester’s match analyst team, with a much wider angle view than normally provided on iFollow and won’t be up to the standard of the iFollow coverage.

Former Town midfielder and now communications manager at Colchester, David Gregory, will be commentating and the streaming is priced at £5 for each game.

The streaming service can be accessed by colutickets.com.

The visit to the JobServe Stadium is one of five pre-season friendlies Town are lining up, obviously all played behind closed doors.