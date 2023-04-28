Ipswich Town’s crunch clash tomorrow is a sell-out.

Kieran McKenna's side host Exeter at Portman Road in the final home game of the season tomorrow, knowing that a win would secure promotion to the Championship.

The match is another home sell-out, with no further tickets being made available to Town fans.

Kieran McKenna will be hoping Town can finish off the job tomorrow.

Plenty will be going on within the FanZone, with the British Heavyweight Champion and WBA Continental Champion boxer, Fabio Wardley, on the stage at around 2pm.

Fans will also be able to watch to the Official ITFC Supporters Club awards, which will take place on the pitch post-match and will be hosted by Club Ambassador Simon Milton.

Here’s some essential facts for the crunch clash.

Home fans versus Charlton Athletic.

Tickets

This weekend's game is a home sell-out, with around 29,000 tickets being sold. No further tickets will be made available to home supporters.

Supporters are advised to keep checking the club’s ticketing website for any returns that may become available. Fans are advised to not travel to Portman Road if they do not have a ticket.

For in-person enquiries, the matchday ticket office on Constantine Road is open from 10am, with the accessible ticket office, which is adjacent to the ticket office, open from 12pm.

The ticket office enquiry line - 03330 050503 - is open from 10am until midday tomorrow with the ticket office also contactable via email on

mainticketoffice@itfc.co.uk.

For visiting supporters, the away ticket office on Portman Road will be open from midday for any ticketing enquiries or collections.

Supporters who chose the 'mobile PDF/print at home' option can continue to scan their mobile PDF ticket through all turnstiles at Portman Road.

Sir Alf Ramsey Stand turnstiles

Supporters are reminded that new automated turnstiles have been implemented in the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand, and fans are encouraged to arrive at Portman Road in good time.

The below video explains all the key details regarding entry using these turnstiles:

Big screen

The big screen will be displaying Club content from 2.05pm tomorrow as well as live camera features and highlights from previous matches.

Following the match, the Official ITFC Supporters Club awards will also be shown on the big screen.

The outdoor LED screen in the FanZone will be showing the early kick-off between Crystal Palace and West Ham, which gets underway at 12.30pm.

FanZone

The FanZone will be open from midday, with plenty going on for Town fans to get involved with ahead of kick-off.

British Heavyweight Champion and WBA Continental Champion boxer Fabio Wardley will be on stage just before 2pm, talking all things Ipswich Town, as well as speaking about his recent fight with Michael Coffie, in which the Ipswich-born champion defended his heavyweight belt.

How to follow

Supporters who cannot make it to Portman Road can keep up to date with the game via iFollow Ipswich.

Fans based in the UK or Ireland can listen to live commentary by purchasing an audio match pass here. Former Town midfielder Ian Westlake will be on co-commentary duty.

International supporters can watch the match live on iFollow Ipswich.

The club's Twitter feed will also be providing frequent updates so you don't miss a kick!

Around Portman Road

Flower beds remain in place at the Princes Street end of Portman Road, meaning that supporters parking in the NCP Portman Road car park will need to either turn right towards Handford Road or go straight over down Sir Alf Ramsey Way.