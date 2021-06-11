Bury Town's pre-season friendly programme will include a clash against Ipswich Town's first team.

Paul Cook's side, who will be playing in the EFL League One next term, are due to visit the Denny Bros Stadium on Tuesday, July 13.

And three days earlier on July 10, Bury will also play host to Kieron Dyer's Ipswich Under-23s team.

Paul Cook's Ipswich Town will visit Bury Town. Picture: Barry Goodwin

In what promises to be a busy summer for Ben Chenery's men, they will begin on Tuesday, July 6 with a trip to Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outfit Thetford Town.

There are also games scheduled against other Step 5 clubs in Mildenhall Town, Lakenheath and Walsham-le-Willows, before a home encounter against a Colchester United XI.

Suffolk rivals Needham Market will also be making the short trip to Ram Meadow for a Suffolk Premier Cup tie from the previous campaign, with the friendlies finishing at home against Cambridge City on Saturday, August 7.

Bury Town boss Ben Chenery. Picture: Neil Dady

Bury's 2021/20 Isthmian League North Division campaign will start seven days later on August 14.

Bury's pre-season schedule

Tuesday, July 6 - Thetford Town (AWAY) KO 7:30pm

Saturday, July 10 - Ipswich Town Under 23's (HOME) KO 3pm

Tuesday, July 13 - Ipswich Town First Team (HOME) KO 7:30pm

Wednesday, July 14 - Mildenhall Town (AWAY) KO 7:45pm

Tuesday, July 20 - Lakenheath (AWAY) KO 7:45pm

Friday, July 23 - Walsham-Le-Willows (AWAY) KO 7:45pm

Saturday, July 24 - Colchester United (HOME) KO 3pm

Tuesday, July 27 - Needham Market (HOME) KO 7:45pm (Suffolk Premier Cup)

Saturday, August 7 - Cambridge City (HOME) KO 3pm

Information on admission prices and ticket purchasing arrangements will be available in due course.

Meanwhile, Bury are also to host the newly-formed Suffolk Champions Charity Cup final between Lakenheath FC (Suffolk Senior Cup holders) and Needham Market FC (Suffolk Premier Cup holders) on Wednesday, July 14.

