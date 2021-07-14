A compensation package is now the only hurdle in the way of Liam Gibbs completing his move to Norwich City – despite some late interest from fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Suffolk News revealed last week how the Ipswich Town youngster was most likely to join bitter rivals Norwich following the expiration of his contract at Portman Road, though Leeds United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Sheffield United all remained in the hunt.

We have now learned that Spurs also entered the running on Friday, but the 18-year-old has made his mind up to continue his career at Carrow Road.

Liam Gibbs is on the verge of joining Norwich City. Picture: Barry Goodwin

The East Anglian clubs are currently locked in discussions regarding a financial package, with the Blues expected to receive a figure in the region of £500,000.

Yet, if no agreement can be reached, the matter with go to a tribunal – although Norwich will be able to confirm the Bury St Edmunds-raised youngster's arrival – expected to be on a four-year deal – while the matter is being resolved.

Gibbs, who was one of the stars of Ipswich's run to the semi-finals of last season's FA Youth Cup, made a single League One appearance for the Tractor Boys.

Read more: All the latest Ipswich Town FC news