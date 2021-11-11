James Norwood has reportedly been transfer-listed by Ipswich Town.

The striker has rarely featured for the Tractor Boys this term, making just two substitute appearances in the league and not featuring in any matchday squad since October.

And according to both the East Anglian Daily Times and TWTD, manager Paul Cook and his coaching staff have become increasingly frustrated by the manner in which the 31-year-old has conducted himself off the field.

James Norwood will reportedly be sold in January. Picture: Barry Goodwin

As a result, the publications added that Norwood has recently been made to train away from the senior group with the club's Under-23 squad and will now be put up for sale during the January transfer window.

Cockfield-based Norwood is currently appealing against a drink-driving conviction, with his hearing scheduled to take place on Friday, November 26.

Meanwhile, with Norwood set to exit the club this winter, CEO Mark Ashton revealed earlier this week that further incomings are also likely.

Ipswich boss Cook saw 19 players arrive during an unprecedented summer of transfer activity at Portman Road, with a large number also leaving the club.

However, speaking at a fans' forum event, Ashton insisted that Ipswich are likely to be 'active' when the window opens for business.

"We’re rapidly moving towards the January transfer window,” he said.

“I don’t think we’ve actually stopped discussing transfers from the summer, it was a busy summer, probably too busy, if I’m honest, but as someone just said, the club needed a reset and that was clear to see for everyone.

“We will be active in January, the players that we’ve got, we’ll want to keep. We’ll probably reshuffle again a little bit in January to strengthen because I think in fairness to Paul, you’ve seen the team’s results have been up and down.

“The gentleman just said there, the club’s been in some form of decline for a period, we’re not going to turn that around in one transfer window, it is going to take a bit of time.

“At the start of the season, I think my plan in my head for sure was that as long as we’re competitive coming out of the January transfer window and we’re there or thereabouts, then we should be strong in the run-in.

"So we’ll support Paul and the team in the window and I think we’ll do sensible business.”

