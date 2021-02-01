Ipswich Town's versatile attacking midfielder Jack Lankester is reportedly being chased by Sky Bet League Two outfit Salford City.

Richie Wellens is looking to boost his attacking options for his current eighth-placed side, and according to TWTD, the Lancashire club are keen to take Lankester on loan to the end of the season.

The Fornham-All-Saints raised 21-year-old made a return to competitive action after 20 months out with two stress fracture injuries on his back in Town's 2-0 League One win at Bristol Rovers on September 19.

Jack Lankester in action for Ipswich Toiwn against Tottenham Hotspur in a pre-season friendlyPicture: ITFC

The former King Edward VI School pupil has made 15 appearances in all competitions so far this term but has found his path into Paul Lambert's side reduced by the recent loan additions of Josh Harrop and Luke Thomas.

