Jack Lankester will reportedly remain at Ipswich Town beyond tonight's 11pm transfer deadline.

Speculation earlier today suggested that League Two outfit Salford City were keen to sign the Bury St Edmunds-raised attacker on loan for the remainder of the season.

However, according to TWTD, the Class of 92-owned Salford have not followed up their initial interest with a firm offer.

Jack Lankester (centre) is likely to remain at Ipswich Town. Picture: ITFC

Consequently, Lankester now looks set to stay at Portman Road and fight for his place in Paul Lambert's squad.

The 21-year-old, who was an unused substitute at Crewe Alexandra on Saturday, has made seven starts for the Tractor Boys this term.

Lankester is contracted to Ipswich until the summer of 2022, with the option of a further year.

