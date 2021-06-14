Manchester United are reportedly among a growing list of clubs that have shown an interest in signing Ipswich Town youngster Liam Gibbs.

The attacker, who starred for Ipswich as their under-18s recently reached the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup, is due to be out of contract at Portman Road later this month.

Gibbs, 18, has been offered a new deal by the Tractor Boys, but as yet no agreement over an extension has been reached.

Liam Gibbs is said to be a target of Manchester United. Picture: Barry Goodwin

And according to the East Anglian Daily Times, Gibbs' potential availability has captured the attention of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United, who finished second in the Premier League last term and were beaten Europa League finalists.

The report adds that Ipswich's rivals Norwich City have also plotted a move for the Bury St Edmunds-raised player, while the likes of Aston Villa have previously been named among a group of potential suitors.

Should Gibbs end up moving on this summer, Ipswich would be due a compensation fee.

