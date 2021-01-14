Ipswich Town have reportedly moved to stave off Premier League interest in Liam Gibbs by offering the youngster a new contract.

According to TWTD.co.uk, scouts from a number of top flight clubs have regularly been to watch the Bury St Edmunds-born midfielder in action this term.

As a result, Town are eager to tie the 18-year-old down to a new long-term deal, which he is expected to sign.

Gibbs, whose brother Ryan has played for the likes of Needham Market, Haverhill Rovers and Cambridge City, made his EFL League One debut for Ipswich in November's 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Charlton Athletic.

Speaking exclusively to Suffolk News last year, Ipswich's academy manager Bryan Klug said of Gibbs: “He is a dream to work with, first and foremost. He is a really good lad who is only interested in being the best he can be and that really goes down well with everyone at the football club.

“For a first-year scholar to get some involvement with the first team is good. He has mostly been 23s. Again, physically we know he is going to develop into a really good athlete but you have to wait for those things to develop.

“He is a goalscorer and he is a goal creator. He has got a real talent and one thing now is this football club presents opportunities to people like that.

“He has got the talent, there is no doubt. He is one of the most talented people I have worked with.

“It is just really now staying fit, keeping clear of injury. And when he is 18/19 I would anticipate he would be really knocking on the door.

“He was not ready for even a loan last year but I would say he might be one of those boys that follow that route and we will just see how he comes back and starts training.

“I would not rule out anything for Liam. I think he has got the potential to be a top player.”

