Ipswich Town's teen talent Liam Gibbs could be about to sign for rivals Norwich City.

Suffolk News revealed last week how 11th hour discussions between Gibbs and Ipswich regarding a new contract had been unable to reach a successful conclusion, and therefore the 18-year-old was to become a free agent.

Gibbs, who captained the Tractor Boys' under-18 side during their recent memorable run to the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup, has been linked with a host of big-named clubs in recent months, including Manchester United, Aston Villa and Scottish champions Rangers.

Liam Gibbs is reportedly close to joining Norwich City. Picture: Barry Goodwin

However, we have been told that it is Norwich who are currently leading the race for his signature, although other parties remain interested and in the hunt, namely Leeds United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Sheffield United.

Ipswich will receive a compensation figure for Gibbs, but no transfer fee will be paid by the Premier League Canaries should they conclude a deal following the expiration of his contract at Portman Road.

Speaking to Suffolk News last year about Gibbs' potential, Ipswich's academy manager Bryan Klug waxed lyrical, saying: “He is a dream to work with, first and foremost. He is a really good lad who is only interested in being the best he can be and that really goes down well with everyone at the football club.

“For a first-year scholar to get some involvement with the first team is good. He has mostly been 23s. Again, physically we know he is going to develop into a really good athlete but you have to wait for those things to develop.

“He is a goalscorer and he is a goal creator. He has got a real talent and one thing now is this football club presents opportunities to people like that.

“He has got the talent, there is no doubt. He is one of the most talented people I have worked with.

“It is just really now staying fit, keeping clear of injury. And when he is 18/19 I would anticipate he would be really knocking on the door.

“He was not ready for even a loan last year but I would say he might be one of those boys that follow that route and we will just see how he comes back and starts training.

“I would not rule out anything for Liam. I think he has got the potential to be a top player.”

The attacking midfielder made one league appearance in an Ipswich shirt.

