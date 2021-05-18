This week marks 40 years on from Ipswich Town lifting the UEFA Cup in Amsterdam. John Wark, who spoke to Russell Claydon ahead of the 30th anniversary, continues our nostalgic series.

Forget you modern day flashy number 10s or defensive midfield shields, John Wark was a unique breed while in Ipswich Town and Liverpool’s engine rooms – a true box-to-box player.

Playing in front of the back four in much the same starting position as number four master Claude Makelele, he not only protected his defence, but gambled on getting in the penalty area time and time again – and boy did it pay well.

‘Warky’ as he was affectionately know to Blues fans, was voted PFA Player of the Year in 1981 for a magnificent feat: hitting the back of the net 36 times from his deep-lying midfield role.

Fourteen of those goals came in the club’s historic run to getting their hands on Europe’s top prize at the time, the UEFA Cup, with a 5-4 aggregate win over Dutch side AZ 67 Alkmaar, ending in the Olympic Stadium in Amsterdam.

“People say I was the most defensive midfield player and I scored 36,” recalls Wark. “I sat in front of the back four with Russell Osman, Alan Hunter, George Burley, Millsy (captain Mick Mills) and Steve McCall. We still had a good back four but when we went forward it was as a team – and people could not handle us.

“People ask me how did I score so many goals when I was the most defensive one, but it was just the system we had.

“The thing was, I look at midfield players now-a-days and I think you have to get in the box to score goals and I don’t think many do. I don’t know if they don’t want to. I just think teams don’t want to lose now-a-days and we wanted to win.”

And the contest for Ipswich’s 1981 side started before they got on the pitch, using a bouncing Portman Road and the fear of a midfield full of flair, built around Dutch masters Frans Thijssen and Arnold Muhren, to get the upper hand.

Wark said: “We looked forward to every game but the European nights in front of a packed house especially. Coming out we would look at the opposition and we could see they didn’t fancy it and they were scared of the atmosphere and we were buzzing.

"We didn’t just beat teams, we battered teams in the end, scoring five.”

And Wark, who lives near Stowmarket, firmly cemented his role as the penalty king in Ipswich’s opening tie of the UEFA Cup campaign, hitting a hat-trick at Portman Road inside the opening 30 minutes in the 5-1 demolition of Aris Salonika, a sign of things to come.

There followed incredible victories over Widzew Lodz (5-0 at home), the previously undefeated St Etienne (4- 1 away) and also a 3-0 final first-leg victory at Portman Road – including Wark’s opener from the spot.

The midfielder, who had three spells at Ipswich, said: “It was the club’s best team, in my opinion, and my best season.

“I ended up scoring 36 goals from midfield, which is incredible, but I would not have done that without the manager, the coaches and my team-mates and to score that amount and get voted the PFA Player of the Year was just amazing. Especially the European games, I looked forward to the European nights and I was just scoring hat-tricks for fun.”

But 66 games in that epic season – chasing the First Division, FA Cup and League Cup, eventually took its toll on Sir Bobby Robson's team.

“It was an achievement that could have been up there with the Liverpools and Man Us if we won the treble and the reason we didn’t was the squad was not big enough,” said Wark, who revealed he was never coached in how to be a box-to-box player.

