Paul Lambert said Ipswich Town were punished for their mistakes as West Ham United prevailed 4-1 in a pre-season friendly at Portman Road yesterday afternoon, writes Jacob Henderson.

Sebastien Haller was gifted his hat-trick just after the hour mark as Luke Chambers was dispossessed in the penalty area – with four goals in five minutes creating a somewhat flattering scoreline for the Hammers.

Freddie Sears was on target for Blues, with Tomas Soucek scoring the other for West Ham.

"I'm still pleased with some of the football I saw," Paul told iFollow Ipswich.

"I was very pleased with what I saw in the first half, and by everybody's admission the ball had gone out for their first goal, so it should have been goalless at half-time.

"Their second goal was well worked by them, but the third and fourth aren't good from our point of view. We have to try and get rid of those mistakes now, before the season starts.

"The best teams will punish you when they get chances like that.

"We played some good stuff, and created chances, so those are the things that we need to try and take forward."