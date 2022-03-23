Moments of quality at key times were key to Ipswich Wanderers reaching the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup final.

Old Newton United joint manager Anthony Fryatt said he felt that was the difference between the two teams after his side’s 4-0 defeat in Tuesday’s semi-final at Stowmarket Town FC.

Fryatt said: “It’s always disappointing to lose in a semi-final. You come with a game plan and give yourselves a chance, but ultimately I am really proud of the boys for the effort they put in.

George Mrozek fires home from 25 yards to put Ipswich Wanderers 2-0 up against Old Newton United in Tuesday’s CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup Semi-Final at Stowmarket Town FC. Picture: Paul Voller

“I thought we worked hard to stay in the game, laid a glove and had a couple of half-chances that didn’t go in and a couple of moments of quality at key times opened the game up and when you are having a go two late ones makes it look a little bit more flattering.”

Wanderers led through Matt Blake’s clinical side-foot finish after 29 minutes, before skipper Kris Rose was sent off for a second bookable offence 10 minutes later.

A superb 25-yard strike from George Mrozek four minutes into the second period put Wanderers in control and Lewis Kincaid (77 minutes) and Ben Stannard (82 minutes) added the gloss late on.

Lewis Kincaid scores Ipswich Wanderers’ third goal from close range against Old Newton United in Tuesday’s CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup Semi-Final at Stowmarket Town FC. Picture: Paul Voller

Wanderers’ joint manager Mark Goldfinch, whose side lost to Bildeston Rangers in last season’s semi-final, admitted: “We weren’t particularly good in the first half but scored our goal at the right time.

“You expect the sending off to change the game, which it did, but we got the second goal not long into the second half and were comfortable really in the second half.

“It was a great strike – George can do that he hit it well with his left foot and it flew into the top corner.

“We said at half time we are quite comfortable playing with ten men but at 1-0 you never know what can happen at a set play or a fumble at the back something can happen.

“If we got a second goal we felt we confident we could control the tempo of the game and see it out. Two goals in the last 15 minutes then sealed it.”

Meanwhile, in last night's Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-finals, Kirkley & Pakefield produced a shock by winning 4-0 at higher-league Felixstowe & Walton United.

In the other last eight tie, Leiston ran out 1-0 winners at Mildenhall Town to join Stowmarket Town and Needham Market in the semi-finals.