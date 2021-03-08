To celebrate International Women's Day 2021, Ipswich Town's media team have spoken to England Under-19 international Eloise King, who is combining her studies at AFC Sudbury Academy with playing for the Blues' under-21s and women's teams.

The video interview with the former Ormiston Sudbury Academy covers the increased opportunities for girls and women in football, improved coverage of the female game, her own journey, and more.

Although Ipswich's Women’s National League Division One South East is still suspended, with Town leading the way after four wins from their four matches, the Tractor Girls have now heard they will return to cup action next month.

Town will travel to Billericay Town on Sunday, April 4 (2pm) in the second round of the Women’s FA Cup.

The winner will then travel to Cardiff City or Oxford United the following week for a chance to host Charlton Athletic in the fourth round.

Last season saw King help Ipswich become the first fourth tier side to ever reach the fifth round of the competition.

AFC Sudbury Academy's Eloise King celebrates scoring for Ipswich Town Women last season Picture: Ross Halls

They were also leading Division One South East after 14 of 22 matches before the season was disappointingly null and voided due to the coronavirus pandemic.

