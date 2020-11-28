Paul Lambert said that his Ipswich Town side are making costly errors in matches, but hopes that togetherness in the dressing room will see Blues overcome their recent rough patch, writes Jacob Henderson.

This afternoon's 2-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic condemned Town to their second defeat in as many matches, with Blues having previously won all six of their Sky Bet League One fixtures at Portman Road this campaign.

A goal in either half from Albie Morgan and Omar Bogle was enough for the Addicks to secure the three points.

Liam Gibbs made his Football League debut for Ipswich Town against Charlton Athletic aged 17Picture: ITFC (43326145)

“We’re having a hard time at the moment, that's evident," boss Lambert told iFollow Ipswich.

"We need to stick together and come through it, though - you can always come through it.

“We’re getting punished for little errors and that’s putting pressure on us as a team. We’re trying everything we can to turn it around.

“You’re going to have hard moments but you have to stand up to it. You have to stand up to it and get through it.

“You have to be mentally strong when you lose. The lads are very good to work with and I'm confident they can overcome this.

"We have to stay together and be strong."

Andre Dozzell admitted that Town's performances against Charlton this afternoon and against Hull on Tuesday weren't good enough, but is confident Blues can turn it around.

"Things aren't falling for us at the moment," the Town midfielder told iFollow Ipswich.

"The good thing is we have a game in a few days to try and get back on track - I feel like we need to try and stay positive.

"We won't panic because things will change for us.

Ipswich Town's James Norwood hobbles off holding his hamstring during the first half against Charlton AthleticPicture: ITFC (43326143)

"The injury situation at the moment is very tough. That's no excuse because we haven't been good enough in the last two games but we will keep working hard and things can change in football very quickly.

"Like I've said it wasn't good enough but the dressing room will stick together and the focus will be on Tuesday."

The defeat sees Lambert's side drop a place to sixth in the table, five points adrift of leaders Hull City having now played a game more, while Lee Bowyer's Charlton leapfrogged them to move into third.

Next up for the Blues is back-to-back away matches, at Oxford United on Tuesday (7pm) before a trip to Plymouth Argyle next Saturday (3pm).

MATCH REPORT:

Lambert made four changes from Tuesday night’s defeat, with Dozzell returning from his three-match suspension.

Seventeen-year-old Liam Gibbs, who hails from Bury St Edmunds, was handed his league debut, whilst Dai Cornell was making his first league start for the Blues in goal.

Town started brightly and had the first opening of the afternoon through Keanan Bennetts who went on a marauding run, before getting a shot away on the edge of the area, which Darren Pratley blocked.

Fifteen minutes in, and Norwood latched on to Dozzell’s angled through ball, the former burst between the Addicks centre-back pairing into the penalty area, but his effort was hit into the ground and Ben Amos collected.

The visitors had their first chance of the afternoon three minutes later as former Blues loanee, Jonny Williams got in behind the Town back four and looked set to pull the trigger, but for a last-ditch challenge from Toto Nsiala.

The Addicks took the lead on 21 minutes. Andrew Shinnie found Morgan in space on the edge of area and his drilled right-footed strike beat Cornell.

Just after the half hour, Norwood was forced off with what looked to be a hamstring injury. Aaron Drinan was the replacement for Town’s number 10.

Seven minutes from the interval, Alan Judge met Dozzell’s free-kick with a glancing header which looked to be looping into the far corner, but Amos clawed it away superbly.

A minute later, and Judge had another opportunity to get Blues level. Drinan hassled Pratley at the byline and won the ball back, before pulling the ball back to Judge, but his strike from 10 yards out was deflected behind by Chris Gunter.

Chuks Aneke proved a handful for Town throughout the first 45 and five minutes after the restart he got beyond Luke Woolfenden and struck a low shot from the edge of the area which Cornell stretched to save.

On 68 minutes, Charlton doubled their lead. Pratley hammered a volley across the face of goal and substitute Bogle bundled the ball home in off the near post.

Blues continued to searched for a way back into the game with Judge wriggling his way through two Charlton challenges on the edge of the box to get a fierce volley away which was straight down Amos' throat.

Kayden Jackson had one final chance for Town a minute before time, his right-footed strike from 18 yards out was deflected behind by Chris Gunter.

Blues kept huffing and puffing but to no avail as the visitors defence stood firm.

Town: Cornell, Chambers (C), Woolfenden, Nsiala (McGuinness 71), Ward, Dozzell, McGavin (Lankester 71), Gibbs (Jackson 63), Bennetts, Norwood (Drinan 35), Judge.

Subs: Holy, Kenlock, Hawkins.

Charlton: Amos, Gunter, Williams (Gilbey 55), Aneke (Purrington 71), Shinnie, Pratley, Matthews, Morgan, Maatsen, Watson, Smyth (Bogle 66).

Subs: Maynard-Brewer, Pearce, Maddison.

Booked: Judge, Maatsen.

Read more: All the latest Ipswich Town FC news