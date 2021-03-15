The Football Association has this afternoon confirmed that all women's leagues at tiers 3-6 have been 'curtailed with immediate effect and declared incomplete' – subject to ratification from the governing body's board.

The decision has been taken following feedback from clubs and leagues regarding the best way forward after the third national Covid-19 lockdown.

And the outcome is that a second season in a row will remain unfinished due to the severe impact of the pandemic.

The women's season has ended early again

As a result there will be no promotion or relegation, although there could still be some scope for upward movement within the pyramid.

A statement from the FA read: "The 2020/21 season for tiers 3-6 of the Women’s Football Pyramid will be curtailed with immediate effect and declared incomplete, with no further league fixtures taking place this season.

"There will also be no promotion and relegation between these tiers for the 2020/21 season, including no promotion from tier 3 into tier 2 and no relegation from tier 6 into tier 7.

"The Women’s Football Board, taking into account the views of clubs and leagues, decided that extending the 2020/21 league season beyond the end of May 2021 would not be a viable option due to the operational issues faced by many clubs and leagues.

"Clubs and leagues will however be encouraged to provide playing opportunities over the coming months by organising alternative fixtures in some format, where they are able and feel comfortable to do so following the return of grassroots football from March 29 and in line with the appropriate guidelines.

"A process of upward club movement, via application and based on set criteria, should take place. Further feedback on this will be sought from clubs at tier 3-6 before details of the process are confirmed, but it is hoped that facilitating club movement will support the stability and integrity of the Women’s Football Pyramid following the disruption to the last two seasons.

"This is likely to result in expanded divisions at tiers 3-6 for the 2021/22 season, something which leagues have indicated they could accommodate."

The news has come with Ipswich Town Women sitting top of FA Women's Premier League South East Division One after four matches, while Needham Market, Newmarket Town, Haverhill Rovers and AFC Sudbury had only played a handful of games in the Eastern Region Women's Football League Division One North.

Meanwhile, Ipswich are set to be in action on Sunday, April 4 away at Billericay Town in the Women's FA Cup.

