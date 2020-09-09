Ipswich Town have tied Brett McGavin down to a new two-year deal.

The midfielder, who has previously had a loan spell with his hometown club Bury Town, was due to be out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

The 20-year-old told Ipswich's website: "You see the team now, there are plenty of young players. A few of us have had opportunities in the past and I think that’ll continue to happen. That is a factor of me staying. I see an opportunity and a pathway here.

Brett McGavin on his Ipswich Town debut at Colchester United in the EFL TrophyPicture: Ross Halls (42192214)

"There are people like Skusey (Cole Skuse) who I've learnt a lot from. It’s all competition, it’s anyone's shirt to grab. I’ll be working my hardest to get the shirt.

"Obviously I want to stay here but my main ambition is to get into a team, whether that’s here or on loan. That’s my goal, (playing)first-team football."

McGavin made his league debut for Ipswich in March and has gone on to make four senior appearances.

And in a further boost for the club, earlier today they completed the signing of goalkeeper Albert White.

The 18-year-old has arrived at Portman Road following his release from AFC Wimbledon in the summer.

Albert will join Town’s Academy and look to provide competition for Adam Przybek following Harry Wright’s loan move to GAIS .

