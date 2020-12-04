Met Office issues yellow weather warning for ice across Suffolk after snowfall in county
Published: 13:16, 04 December 2020
| Updated: 13:19, 04 December 2020
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice in Suffolk this weekend.
The authority is warning residents in the county that icy patches are expected to form overnight, following snowfall across Suffolk today.
The alert is in place from 9pm today until 10am tomorrow.
The Met Office said people should expect 'some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces' and 'probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths'.
