A teenage boy has appeared in court following a shooting.

He's been charged with attempted murder after it happened in Kesgrave - we've got the very latest.

Also in today's podcast, a Haverhill school has been forced to take action after positive Covid tests.

Parents are being urged not to put too much pressure on their children when it comes to catching up with reading.

And, find out why a Beyton couple have got a lifetime achievement award.

Listen to more podcasts below:

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk