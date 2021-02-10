Suffolk is set for one of the coldest nights on record with temperatures falling as low as -5C.

That is the forecast for parts of the county, including Eye and Framlingham, later on this evening and into the early hours of tomorrow - the last time Suffolk saw temperatures colder than that was during the Beast from the East in 2018.

Elsewhere, in Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill, Kesgrave, Newmarket, Stowmarket and Sudbury, temperatures are set to fall to -4C, which the Met Office says will feel like -8C.

Snow in Bury St Edmunds' Abbey Gardens

Snow and ice are expected to stay in the county until the end of the week, with bitterly cold temperatures due to continue over the next few days.

This evening is set to be the 'peak' of this cold weather - with tonight's temperatures colder than previous nights this week, a Met Office spokesman said.

The county, along with all of the eastern side of Britain, remains under a Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice until at least 11am tomorrow.

It means people should expect disruption to road and rail services and beware of ice patches on untreated roads and cycle paths.

There is also a risk of injury from slips and falls for pedestrians.

The Met Office also warns that there is slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

There is also a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

This cold snap, which began on Sunday, is the worst since the Beast from the East at the turn of February and March 2018.

The Met Office spokesman said we can expect to enjoy warmer temperatures by early next week.

