A ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ postmistress has bid an emotional farewell as she prepares to shut up shop.

Lisa Skinner, who has run Lakenheath Post Office in Lakenheath High Street for the past 10 years, said she had tried her best to hand the service over.

But in an emotional post on Facebook, Lisa, who is also lead singer with the power metal group, Sorceress of Sin, said it ‘wasn’t possible’.

Lisa and Paul Skinner

She said: “Lakenheath Post Office will be closed down at 12pm on Monday, February 26.

“I took over the running of the Post Office ten years ago and I’m sure some of you will remember the little cafe prior to that.

“I had big plans for a community hub with activities for all ages of the village and it has been an absolute blast.

Lakenheath Post Office. Picture: Google Maps

“A massive thank you to all our lovely and loyal customers whom I also think of as my friends.

“Also a mention for all the employees over the years and to all those who have helped out during refits etc, there were some real superstars over the years. A special thanks to Paul Skinner and Donna Hurst.

“I tried my best to hand over to someone who would keep the Post Office but it just wasn’t possible.

“I’m sure, however, whatever is coming next will be a huge asset to the village and I wish whoever they may be all the best in their new venture.

Lisa and Paul Skinner when they released their album, Mirrored Revenge in 2021

“I still see most of the village nearly every day so no change there. But I will miss the Post Office and all the lifelong memories and friendships myself and my family have made there.”

Lisa said the Post office will remain open between 10am and 12pm Monday to Saturday until Monday, February 26.

In 2021, Lisa released the album, Mirrored Revenge, with her band Sorceress of Sin.

She said it came as a ‘bit of a surprise’ for some of her customers.

She said: “Some only know me for singing opera around here for a lot of charity events, so they had no idea I do this.”