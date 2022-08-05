A Suffolk airbase has warned of night flying over the next fortnight.

The 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath will conduct limited flying at night from Monday, August 8 to Thursday, August 11, and again from Monday, August 15 to Thursday, August 18.

A spokesman said: "During these dates, communities in East Anglia and the surrounding regions may see or hear US aircraft taking off, landing and transiting between RAF Lakenheath and training ranges over the North Sea between 7pm and 10.30pm.

Two US Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing perform a pass over Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 16, 2022. The F-35 is the U.S. Air Force’s newest fifth-generation fighter and RAF Lakenheath is the first base in United States Air Forces in Europe to house the aircraft. Picture: US Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath

"Overland flying will be limited as much as possible between sunset and sunrise.

"Exercises like this provide both aircrew and support personnel stationed at RAF Lakenheath the experience needed to maintain a ready force capable of ensuring the collective defence of the NATO alliance and mutual security agreements between the US and UK."

The exercise does not include plans for low-altitude flying.