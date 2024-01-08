A Suffolk airbase has warned of potential noise as a result of night flying over the next fortnight.

RAF Lakenheath announced that the 48th Fighter Wing will conduct limited flying at night beginning from today until Friday and Monday, January 15 to Friday, January 19.

A spokesman said that communities in East Anglia and the surrounding regions may see or hear US aircraft taking off, landing and transiting between RAF Lakenheath and training ranges over the North Sea between 7pm and 9pm.

RAF Lakenheath has warned of potential noise from night flying. Picture: U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath

Overland flying will be limited as much as possible between sunset and sunrise, they said.

They added that such exercises provide aircrew and support personnel stationed at RAF Lakenheath the experience needed to maintain a force capable of ensuring the collective defense of the NATO alliance and mutual security agreements between the US and UK.

The exercise does not include plans for low-altitude flying in East Anglia or the surrounding regions.