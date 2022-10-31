A Suffolk airbase has warned residents of potential noise from night flying in the next fortnight.

The 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath will take to the skies between 5pm and 10m from tomorrow to Friday and next Monday to Thursday.

A spokesman said: "Training during hours of darkness provides both aircrews and support personnel stationed at RAF Lakenheath the experience needed to maintain a ready force capable of supporting mutual security agreements between the US and UK in addition to ensuring the collective defense of NATO.

RAF Lakenheath will be conducting night flying. Picture: US Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath

"All training will be conducted in accordance with Ministry of Defence and UK airspace regulations."