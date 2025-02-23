A former security minister has called for an “urgent investigation” into reports of Russian links to drone activity over US air bases in England.

A number of unidentified drones were spotted on multiple occasions over three airbases – RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall, in Suffolk, and RAF Feltwell, in Norfolk – last November, the United States Air Force (USAF) said.

Around 60 British troops were deployed to help USAF in its investigation of the incident.

RAF Lakenheath. Photo credit: Emma Sword/PA Wire.

Labour frontbencher Lord Coaker warned at the time that those responsible for the spate of recent illegal airborne incursions faced up to 14 years in jail under national security laws.

New evidence of the movements of three individuals with alleged links to the Kremlin at the time of the sightings now suggests a Russian state link to the drone activity, according to an investigation by the i newspaper.

Two of the individuals were believed to have worked as seasonal fruit pickers, the newspaper reported.

Tom Tugendhat, MP for Tonbridge, was appointed security minister during Liz Truss’s Conservative government, and stayed in the role until last year’s general election.

He told the paper: “Russian intelligence are trying to recruit criminals to carry out sabotage attacks across Europe. This strongly suggests emboldened Kremlin activity here in our country.”

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “We will not be offering a running commentary on operational security matters, however the public can rest assured that we take threats seriously and maintain robust measures at defence sites.”