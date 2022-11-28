More news, no ads

Brandon Fire Station have released pictures showing the aftermath of a building blaze which crews battled over the weekend.

Engines from Brandon and Mildenhall were called to reports of a building fire at 7.42pm in Lakenheath's High Street on Saturday.

Firefighters found a fire in the rear of the building and used two hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

The incident was dealt with by 11.31pm.