Brandon Fire Station release images showing aftermath of Lakenheath building blaze in High Street
Published: 16:51, 28 November 2022
| Updated: 17:15, 28 November 2022
Brandon Fire Station have released pictures showing the aftermath of a building blaze which crews battled over the weekend.
Engines from Brandon and Mildenhall were called to reports of a building fire at 7.42pm in Lakenheath's High Street on Saturday.
Firefighters found a fire in the rear of the building and used two hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.
The incident was dealt with by 11.31pm.