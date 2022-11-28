Home   Lakenheath   Article

Brandon Fire Station release images showing aftermath of Lakenheath building blaze in High Street

By Tamika Green
-
tamika.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:51, 28 November 2022
 | Updated: 17:15, 28 November 2022

Brandon Fire Station have released pictures showing the aftermath of a building blaze which crews battled over the weekend.

Engines from Brandon and Mildenhall were called to reports of a building fire at 7.42pm in Lakenheath's High Street on Saturday.

Firefighters found a fire in the rear of the building and used two hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

The incident was dealt with by 11.31pm.

