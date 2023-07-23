More news, no ads

Firefighters battled a large blaze at a bungalow in Lakenheath which spread from a shed.

Crews from Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket were at the property in Covey Way at 6.01pm after a fire broke out measuring 20m by 15m.

The blaze was outside the property and started from a shed.

Firefighters from Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket battled a blaze at a bungalow in Covey Way in Lakenheath. Picture: Google Street View

There were large amounts of thick black smoke coming from the bungalow.

Firefighters used jets to extinguish the blaze.

The fire was put out at 7.47pm and the property was handed back to the owner.