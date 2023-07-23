Fire crews from Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket battle bungalow blaze in Covey Way in Lakenheath
Published: 20:05, 23 July 2023
Firefighters battled a large blaze at a bungalow in Lakenheath which spread from a shed.
Crews from Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket were at the property in Covey Way at 6.01pm after a fire broke out measuring 20m by 15m.
The blaze was outside the property and started from a shed.
There were large amounts of thick black smoke coming from the bungalow.
Firefighters used jets to extinguish the blaze.
The fire was put out at 7.47pm and the property was handed back to the owner.