Lakenheath Back Street cannabis factory discovery prompts Suffolk Police to arrest five men

By Kaia Nicholl
-
Published: 13:00, 16 December 2022
 | Updated: 13:33, 16 December 2022

Five men have been arrested after police discovered a cannabis factory at a Suffolk address.

Officers conducted a warrant yesterday morning at a property in Back Street, Lakenheath, and a large number of cannabis plants were found.

A spokesperson has said over 300 plants were located in the premises.

The cannabis found at the address. Picture: Suffolk Police (61376746)
Five men, aged 24, 55, 27, and two 38-year-olds, were arrested at the address on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

They were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where they remain for questioning.

Enquires are on-going and officers are in the process of dismantling the cannabis factory.

Police have arrested five men. Picture: Suffolk Police (61376788)
They ask anyone with information or who saw suspicious behaviour in the area leading up to the discovery to contact them on 101, quoting crime number 37/78967/22.

