Lakenheath Back Street cannabis factory discovery prompts Suffolk Police to arrest five men
Five men have been arrested after police discovered a cannabis factory at a Suffolk address.
Officers conducted a warrant yesterday morning at a property in Back Street, Lakenheath, and a large number of cannabis plants were found.
A spokesperson has said over 300 plants were located in the premises.
Five men, aged 24, 55, 27, and two 38-year-olds, were arrested at the address on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.
They were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where they remain for questioning.
Enquires are on-going and officers are in the process of dismantling the cannabis factory.
They ask anyone with information or who saw suspicious behaviour in the area leading up to the discovery to contact them on 101, quoting crime number 37/78967/22.