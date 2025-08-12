Fuel and tools were stolen from building sites in two villages at the weekend.

The gates to a site, off Briscoe Way, in Lakenheath, were removed sometime between 5pm on Friday and 6.30am yesterday.

A truck was dragged out of the way to gain access to a bowser and a quantity of diesel was stolen.

Police are appealing after fuel and tools were stolen from building sites in Lakenheath and Kentford at the weekend. Picture: iStock

Another site, in Herringswell Road, Kentford, was broken into sometime between 4pm on Friday and 7am yesterday.

Various trade tools were stolen.

If you have any information about either of these incidents, contact Suffolk Police quoting crime references 37/45099/25 and 37/45211/25 via the website.

Alternatively, call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.