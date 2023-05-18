A senior paramedic from Suffolk is delighted and proud after being nominated for the East of England Ambulance Service Volunteer of the Year award.

Steve Murrow, who lives outside Beck Row, near Mildenhall, has worked for the ambulance service for 31 years and has also volunteered for Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) since 2014.

The 56-year-old, who roughly does 2000 hours every year for SARS, has no idea who nominated him for the award and feels honoured that his work has been noticed.

Steve Murrow has been nominated for the East of England Ambulance Service Volunteer of the Year award. Picture submitted by Steve Murrow

“Personally, I feel great because someone has recognised what I do and I'm very proud to have done this for over thirty years,” he said.

“I hope SARS will be recognised for having a volunteer that gives up many, many hours, for free, where the ambulance service is benefitting and the patient is benefitting.

“With my role it’s all about helping the patient and getting a positive outcome from a patient that’s poorly. For example, I had to save the life of a 20-year-old man on the A11 recently who, without warning, had a cardiac arrest while driving.

Steve has worked for the ambulance service for over 31 years and has been a volunteer for SARS since 2014. Picture submitted by Steve Murrow

“So it is pure satisfaction being able to save someone and make a difference like that to someone’s life.”

Originally, Steve had wanted to become a firefighter and follow in the footsteps of his father, two uncles and two cousins, but at the time there were no vacancies available.

So, after a stint in the military, he joined the ambulance service full-time on January 18, 1992 and since 2016, has worked part-time for them. He also volunteers about 40 hours a week for SARS, which is an emergency medical charity that was set up in 1972 where doctors and paramedics respond to critically ill patients.

Steve in the air on a East Anglian Air Ambulance helicopter. Picture submitted by Steve Murrow

After many years of helping to save people’s lives, Steve met a person recently whose life he had saved several years ago.

He said: “The first time I met Gary Wright he was 100 per cent dead. Three years ago, he had gone out with his wife and daughter to Bury St Edmunds, and he had a cardiac arrest without warning in a cinema.

“We managed to bring him back and resuscitated him and when I saw him at a first aid course I was teaching at last week, he now says that has completely changed his life.

“He had been talked into going to Bury that evening by his daughters to watch a film after he had said he would stay at home and he is now fully aware that going with his family actually helped save his life. He also joked that watching the movie bored him to death.

“So for me, just seeing someone critically ill and then being able to see them again and they're able to say thank you, is just honestly so awesome.

Last year, SARS was first on scene to 31 per cent of the 560 jobs they attended and Steve has been told that half of that percentage was him.

Steve with his wife Emma and youngest son Josh. Picture submitted by Steve Murrow

Steve’s role sees him dispatched within a 20 mile radius around Mildenhall, to a variety of problems including cardiac arrests, life threatening incidents and breathing problems.

On Friday, May 26, he will find out if he made the shortlist for the East of England Ambulance Service Volunteer of the Year award, but regardless of whether he makes it or not, he already feels valued in the area.

He said: “I know the crews locally like it when I turn up. They appreciate my help as they feel relaxed because of my experience and skills so it is lovely to hear crews feel relieved when I turn up.

“It’s also lucky I have such a good relationship with the air ambulance as we understand each other and work together well. I absolutely love it and I do get a little buzz from it.

“But if I'm busy it means someone is poorly and I do not wish that on anyone. If I didn't attend jobs because there were no emergencies that would be fantastic, but sadly that is not the nature of the beast.”

Moving forwards, Steve wants to keep working to save people’s lives as long as he remains healthy and is very grateful to two women who he holds very dear to him.

He said: “My late mum, Anne, used to say to me: ‘If I knew how you were going to turn out I would have left you alone. My answer to her now is ‘If you had left me alone, I wouldn't have turned out the way I am.

Steve is grateful to his late mum, Anne, for helping him grow into the person he is today. Picture submitted by Steve Murrow

“Without her, I would have just done the minimum required but luckily I had a mother that beasted me for a bit. If she had left me alone, I wouldn't have got to where I am now.

“My wife Emma also comes with me to some jobs. She used to be a full-time firefighter so she helps me out too when we’re first on the scene as what she sees is not new to her. She is brilliant.

“So I’m particularly grateful to my late mother and my wife for helping me get to where I am today. I’ve been very fortunate.”