More news, no ads

Police rescued a sheep which escaped onto a major road in Lakenheath overnight.

In a Mildenhall Police tweet, a spokesman said the plucky sheep made a bid for freedom on the A1065.

She was stopped and a make-shift police tape collar was made for her until her owner could take her home.

The plucky sheep made a bid for freedom on the A1065 in Lakenheath. Picture: Mildenhall Police

The spokesman added: "It's not all cops and robbers."