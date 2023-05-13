Our Six of the Best podcaster Kevin Hurst chats to famous faces using questions given to him by a chosen group or individual and this time he got to talk to Jack Savoretti.

The singer songwriter and musician whose had number one albums such as 'Singing to Strangers' and great tracks in the charts such as 'Soldier's Eyes' and 'Breaking the Rules' will be performing in Thetford Forest at one of its Forest Live gigs on June 18, with special guest Natalie Imbruglia.

With questions from some of Jack’s biggest fans, he talks about being involved in a charity track whilst walking his dog, which musical inspirations from the past he would have liked to hang out with and even advice as a dad of three.

