Lakenheath manager Ben Cowling has added former versatile Ely City attacker Luke Young to his squad ahead of their first pre-season friendly.

Young made 36 appearances (eight substitute), scoring seven times as the Robins finished 13th in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division last season, a place below newly-promoted Heath.

Cowling feels the creative player can increase the quality in the squad across a number of positions.

Luke Young in action for Ely City Picture: Mark Westley

“We’re delighted to sign Luke, having watched him play several times last season he was someone we identified as a player that would improve the group," he told the club's website.

"We think his creativity and vision will benefit us and he’s impressed during training sessions to date.

"Luke is also able to play in a number of forward roles which adds more flexibility to our attack.

"I am looking forward to seeing Luke playing in green and hope he has an enjoyable and productive spell with us.”

Young becomes the fourth new addition at Lakenheath, following the captures of Casey Phillips, Emmanuel Machaya and Tom Walters in recent weeks.

On joining Heath, Young told the club's website: “I’m very excited to be signing for Lakenheath, a club with a good foundation and big ambitions for the season.

"I look forward to the new challenge ahead and getting out on the pitch with the boys.”

Lakenheath, who made it to the last 32 of the FA Vase last season, get their pre-season friendlies campaign under way against Potton United at neutral venue Comberton Village College 3G on Saturday (2pm).

New club sponsor

Meanwhile, Lakenheath have entered into a sponsorship agreement with local company Pitstop Auto Factors. The company – based on the High Street in Mildenhall – was set up in 1995 by David Way.

Pitstop Auto Factors are the new sponsors of Lakenheath FC

On the new sponsorship with the club, Way said: “I’m very happy to take this sponsorship with a great club on a two-year deal, and can’t wait to support the club in the forthcoming season."

Lakenheath vice-chairman Steve Peasey said: “We’re delighted to be working with Pitstop and we really look forward to working with him.”

A further statement from the club read: “Working in partnership with another local company allows us to help promote Pitstop Auto Factors whilst growing the club.

“We are continuing to develop our facilities and strengthen our playing and non-playing staff as we look to continue the meteoric rise of the past few seasons.

“We look forward to an ongoing and mutually beneficial relationship with the company.”