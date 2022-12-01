Ben Cowling has admitted it would be ‘the result of the season’ if his Lakenheath players can match last year’s record run in the Isuzu FA Vase by winning at Biggleswade United on Saturday (3pm).

However, ahead of the third round tie in Bedfordshire he certainly believes his side are capable of rising to the challenge of reaching the last 64 of the national competition in successive campaigns.

Both sides sit fifth in their Step 5 divisions but Cowling’s team will be going up against a Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division outfit who are on a 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions. Furthermore, their opponents have won their last 10 matches on home turf.

Lakenheath manager Ben Cowling is looking for his side to halt Biggleswade United's impressive home run Picture: Mark Westley

Lakenheath go into the tie on an eight-game unbeaten run (six wins) after a last-gasp equaliser by captain Sam Hawley rescued a point in a 1-1 draw at Newmarket Town on Saturday.

“I have been and watched them and they are a good footballing team,” said Cowling of the club who list well-known Spanish football journalist Guillem Balagué as their chairman. “They have a centre-forward (Taylor Rhiney) who is on 29 goals already this season and he’s obviously a big focal point of their play. They are on a long unbeaten run themselves, longer than ours as its 12 games, and they have won 10 on the bounce at home.

“I don’t think anyone underestimates the size of the task in front of us.

Match action from Lakenheath's last 32 FA Vase tie at Rugby Town last season Picture: Martin Pulley

“We know the threats they pose but also we’ve got players that are talented and as long as we play to our levels it will be a very good game.”

Having exited the competition 5-1 at Rugby Town in the fourth round last season, which saw them enter in the second round this year, he believes there will be plenty of hunger to get back to that stage.

“It will certainly be the result of the season if we go there and manage to progress but we are capable of doing it,” added Cowling.

“And yes, we want another go at round four. The disappointing thing last year was perhaps the Rugby game got a little bit too much for us because it was new. We’ve had those experiences now and we want another crack at round four. If we can get through on Saturday we will be in four of the five competitions we have entered after Christmas and that is a great place to be.”

Lakenheath captain Sam Hawley scored a last-minute equaliser at Newmarket Town on Saturday on his 150th appearance for the club Picture: Sean Doyle

Heath saw off Buckhurst Hill 3-2 at home in their only game so far in this year’s competition on November 12, while Biggleswade have already come through three rounds to ensure they have made club history.

The Suffolk visitors will be without forward Ryan Taylor, who is cup-tied, and have injury concerns over Tom Debenham and Luke Young, who both had to leave the field early at Newmarket. However, Tom Walters is back available following suspension.

Cowling believes his side will need to up their performance from last weekend if they are to continue their Vase run this season.

“We were probably very fortunate to still have that unbeaten run on Saturday where we really pulled ourselves out of jail having not played very well at all, certainly by our recent levels,” he said.

“Earlier in the season we dropped quite a lot of points from teams getting last-minute winners or last-gasp equalisers though so it is actually quite nice to turn the tables.”

Skipper excelling in new position

Hawley’s goal on his 150th Heath appearance took the skipper’s tally to seven for the season as he thrives in a more advanced position, having moved up from centre-back to centre midfield earlier this season.

“It roughly coincided with the run we’re on at the minute,” said Cowling.

Lakenheath captain Sam Hawley now has seven goals this season Picture: Richard Marsham

“We’ve moved him further forward as I’ve always felt with Sam he takes up some great positions in the box and he can finish.

“I think Sam would be the first to admit he’s on seven but he probably should be on double figures by now but it’s a great output from a midfielder.

“He was someone who was pretty much the first player who I signed (from Haverhill Borough) when I went in.

“He’s having a very, very good season.

“When you lose a player like Shaun Avis the goals have got to come from other players and sources.

“It’s been good and Sam has been a big part behind that.”

The winner of Saturday’s tie is set to pocket £1,125 in prize money with the draw for the fourth round proper set to be revealed on Monday lunchtime.