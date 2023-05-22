A1065 Brandon Road, near RAF Lakenheath, shut after medical incident involving driver
Published: 13:22, 22 May 2023
| Updated: 16:37, 22 May 2023
A key route near a US airbase has been shut following a medical incident.
Police were alerted at 11.30am to the incident on the A1065 Brandon Road, in Lakenheath, near the RAF base.
A spokesman said the incident involved the driver of a car.
The air ambulance has been called and a land ambulance is at the scene. For an update on the incident, click here.
The road is blocked at Eriswell.