A key route near a US airbase has been shut following a medical incident.

Police were alerted at 11.30am to the incident on the A1065 Brandon Road, in Lakenheath, near the RAF base.

A spokesman said the incident involved the driver of a car.

The A1065 in Lakenheath. Picture: Google

The air ambulance has been called and a land ambulance is at the scene.

The road is blocked at Eriswell.