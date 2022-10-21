A man who was arrested after a crash which seriously injured two police officers has been re-bailed.

The crash, on the B1112 in Eriswell near Lakenheath shortly after 1.20am on September 25, involved a grey BMW and a white Peugeot 308, a police car responding to an emergency.

Police, firefighters, the ambulance service, air ambulance and a volunteer paramedic from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) attended and the driver and passenger of the Peugeot, two male police officers, were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital.

The B1112 between Eriswell and Lakenheath was closed after the incident. Picture: Google Maps

One officer remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition and the other has been discharged from hospital to continue recovery at home.

The driver of the BMW, a 27-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

He has initially taken to West Suffolk Hospital as a precaution before being transported to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.

He was released on bail until today and has been re-bailed until December 19.