A man was taken to hospital after a medical emergency involving a car driver in Lakenheath.

Police were alerted at 11.30am to the incident on the A1065 Brandon Road, near RAF Lakenheath.

A spokesman said the incident involved the driver of a car.

The A1065 in Lakenheath. Picture: Google

The road was blocked at Eriswell.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said an ambulance, an ambulance officer vehicle and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called following reports of a motorist with a medical emergency.

He added: “One man was transported to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for further assessment and care.”