A man has been treated at West Suffolk Hospital for facial injuries after an alleged assault in West Row, near Mildenhall, at the weekend.

Eye witnesses reported seeing around seven police cars and a van at 7pm on Saturday, near to the Jude’s Ferry pub.

A Suffolk Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of an assault on a male in his late 20s in Ferry Lane, West Row, on Saturday, May 6, at about 6.30pm.

Ferry Lane in West Row. Picture: Google Maps

“Officers attended and following inquiries he was located at West Suffolk Hospital for treatment to his facial injuries.”