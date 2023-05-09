Man treated for facial injuries at West Suffolk Hospital after West Row incident
Published: 11:51, 09 May 2023
| Updated: 16:12, 09 May 2023
A man has been treated at West Suffolk Hospital for facial injuries after an alleged assault in West Row, near Mildenhall, at the weekend.
Eye witnesses reported seeing around seven police cars and a van at 7pm on Saturday, near to the Jude’s Ferry pub.
A Suffolk Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of an assault on a male in his late 20s in Ferry Lane, West Row, on Saturday, May 6, at about 6.30pm.
“Officers attended and following inquiries he was located at West Suffolk Hospital for treatment to his facial injuries.”